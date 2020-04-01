MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The outbreak has impacted so many small businesses -- including restaurants. Some remain open, while others have closed temporarily.

Just driving down downtown Dauphin Street -- you can see the impact Covid-19 is having on what's usually the Port City's busiest areas.

Among those still open and serving takeout and pickup orders is Pizzeria Delphina.

"Some of them tried to survive. You know I guess it just wasn't worth it to them. I'm lucky I'm in the pizza business... I really am. At this point," said Rich Gambino, Pizzeria Delphina owner.

Gambino says buy one get one free and deals on family size orders of spaghetti and lasagna meals has helped.

"I'm parking in the front and that almost never happens... I usually have to park all the way down near my house to come over. So it's eerie and it's unnerving," said Charles Parmenter, downtown business owner & resident.

Parmenter is co-owner of Olde Mobile Antiques Gallery & Estate Sales. He would normally be getting ready for his monthly estate sale the first weekend of the month -- but like so many other events that attract a crowd has been cancelled.

"This is the first time since this has happened -- that we've eaten out. They are running some great specials and I just wanted to come out and support them," said Parmenter.

The governors of Mississippi, Florida, and Georgia have announced a "stay at home" order. Many suspect Alabama will eventually follow.

"I think if the governor gets enough pressure from constituents -- she's going to have to do it," said Gambino.

For now, Pizzeria Delphina will continue to make pizzas and hope the orders continue to come in. However, whatever happens Gambino knows they'll survive.

"But we're a small shop -- so we're going to probably fair a little better than someone who owns 4 restaurants or 14 restaurants. That's really scary territory there," said Gambino.