MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) --Owners of restaurants and bars in Mobile are getting some extra assistance from the city to help their bottom lines during Governor Kay Ivey's "Safer at Home" order.

And you will have a chance to enjoy the weather when its nice.

You'll now be able to dine outside...with some restrictions.

The Mobile City Council passed a resolution allowing restaurants, bars, breweries, and similar businesses to provide outdoor seating.

The businesses had told city officials that state orders placing tables six feet apart inside, with a maximum of 8 people at a table, were cutting down on profits.

So now, those businesses can set up tables outside in these areas.

Chief Assistant City Attorney Flo Kessler said, "The sidewalk areas in front of the downtown restaurants, the metered parking spaces in front of the downtown restaurants, and for restaurants that have their own dedicated parking lots, to have, to use some of those parking spaces maybe if they want to put up a tent."

You'll still have the same spacing and seating rules outside, but now restaurants can serve more people.

Governor Ivey's amended "Safer at Home" order expires this Friday afternoon at 5.

But the new operating standards will remain in effect until 30 days after that date, or a later date if that order is extended.