MOBILE, Ala (WALA) – It has been nearly two months since you could eat at a restaurant in Mobile County, but now the countdown is underway until restaurants, bars and breweries can begin dine-in service.

Come Monday at 5 p.m. you can.

“We’re glad to get back to business,” said Pete Blohme, Owner of Squid Ink in Downtown Mobile. “It’s been financially just devastating.”

The Monday dine-in reopening marking a new day as restaurants will begin letting customers sit and eat inside with a 50% capacity limit and tables spaced at least six feet apart.

“We can control where people sit by removing tables, removing chairs, sanitizing everything between visits, only single use condiments, wearing gloves, wearing masks, whatever is required some of the stuff is optional,” Blohme said.

The customer limit is not ideal, but the owners at Pizzeria Delphina and Squid Ink hopes it is a step to getting back to full capacity.

“We’re going to have to get creative, probably put more tables and chairs outside to make up for the difference,” said Rich Gambino, Owner of Pizzeria Delphina

“50% is not enough,” Blohme said. “Restaurants have small margins, we need to be busy every day, but the sooner we start that and if we do things right we can begin to move forward.”

An industry forever changed as restaurants look to make their big comeback starting next week.

“We want it to be safe,” Blohme said. “We want to get back to business in a safe manner and we feel like we can accomplish that.”

Governor Kay Ivey making it clear with these changes that just because restaurants are opening the coronavirus is still a concern.