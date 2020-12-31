MOBILE, Ala (WALA) -- With rain and the threat of severe weather, New Year’s Eve events that have not been cancelled because of COVID are in jeopardy.

It comes after a very difficult year for restaurants and businesses.

“2020 has got one more day and she’s going to make sure you’re aware of it,” said John Serda, Owner of Serda Brewing.

Many New Year’s Eve events have been called off because of COVID, now rain could ruin the rest.

“We look forward to the best, but prepare for the worst,” Serda said. “If people show up it would be great, if people don’t show up we don’t blame them it doesn’t really look like a nice night.”

Bars in Downtown Mobile have been dealing with hard times this year. The hope, New Year’s Eve would provide some relief, but that may not happen.

“We’re in survival mode and anything is better than nothing,” Serda said.

At SOCU Southern Kitchen on Dauphin Street, the restaurant fully booked despite no Moonpie Drop and the rain.

“If you’ve survived this much of COVID any business is good business,” said Erica Barrett, Owner and Chef of SOCU Southern Kitchen. “I’m not concerned. We’ve turned down some reservations.”

Back at Serda’s Brewing, weather dependent, they are set to literally set fire to 2020, saying so long to a year some hope to forget.

“It has been a dumpster fire of a year and I’ve always been under the impression it was possessed by the devil so we’re doing an exorcism of 2020 and we’re burning an effigy of 2020,” Serda said.

The burning of the wooden 2020 cut out is set for midnight.