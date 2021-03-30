MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Just after 10 a.m. today the Mobile County Health Department reported the early morning rush has passed, so there is currently no waiting for the first-dose vaccine event at the Alabama Cruise Terminal.
That's at 201 South Water St. in Mobile.
It will last until 4 p.m. This will follow a first-come, first-served format. No appointments are needed.
Starting today, MCHD will now provide the Pfizer mRNA vaccine at the Alabama Cruise Terminal. For additional information, visit www.MCHDcares.com.
