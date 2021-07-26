MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Infirmary Health announced Monday that, because of rising COVID-19 infection rates, it has modified its hospital visitor policy.

The modified policy applies to Mobile Infirmary, Thomas Hospital, North Baldwin Infirmary, Infirmary Long Term Acute Care Hospital, J.L. Bedsole/Rotary Rehabilitation Hospital and Colony Rehabilitation Hospital.

The modifications will be effective Tuesday, July 27.

Under the modified visitor policy:

Each inpatient will be permitted two visitors at a time age 14 and older (exceptions apply).

Emergency Department patients and outpatients are permitted one visitor at a time age 14 and older. For visitation hours and additional information on Infirmary Health’s visitor policy, visit infirmaryhealth.org/visitors.

All visitors are required to be masked at all times and have their temperature screened upon entrance. Visitors should maintain hand hygiene and appropriate social distancing and should remain in the patient’s room. Hospital cafeterias, waiting areas and other common areas will be closed to all visitors. Visitors who do not meet these guidelines will not be permitted.

In addition, Infirmary Health encourages everyone to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

Infirmary Health says community members can schedule a Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine appointment at the location nearest them by visiting MyIHChart.org.

Infirmary Health also says it reserves the right to modify its visitor policy to be more restrictive in the future if the situation deems necessary in order to protect our patients, physicians and staff.