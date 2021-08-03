ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WALA) -- A corrections officer in Robertsdale died Tuesday from COVID-19 complications.

Robertsdale's police chief said Officer Maurice “Reese” Jackson passed away at the age of 29. Jackson started his career in Robertsdale in 2017.

"Maurice was a good man; one of a kind and he will be dearly missed here at the department. Anyone that knew him knows he was full of life, always having a big smile on his face. Please keep his wife, children, family members and the Robertsdale Police Department family in your thoughts and prayers as we all try to navigate through this difficult loss," said Robertsdale Police Chief Bradley Kendrick.