Things are a bit different at the Salvation Army in Mobile during the coronavirus pandemic, nevertheless they're still open.
Major Thomas Richard who runs the shelter said with some changes to fit the recommendations by the CDC and to protect workers and clients, they're managing.
“We will continue until our very last breath and I mean that with all sincerity. My staff is committed, the community," he said.
The Salvation Army has stores, multiple homeless shelters and feeding programs. Richard said the stores shut down today but the shelters and feeding programs remain open.
Some changes incorporated include the re-purposing of non-essential staff to fit the needs of their clients, without having to layoff employees. In addition, Richard said the shelter staff had been downsized and beds have been spread out to encourage social distancing.
For entry into the shelter, there is a screening done.
Feedings are now done outside, Richard said.
The goal is to continue services while remaining safe and keeping clients protected.
“We are desperately in need of food. As the days have continued to progress. We’re watching our numbers go up more and more. We’re relying on feeding the Gulf Coast and our food bank folks to help us,” Major Richmond said.
If you would like to donate to the Salvation Army, click here.
