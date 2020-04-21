MOBILE, Ala (WALA) -- The coronavirus closures are hitting the community hard. Places like the Salvation Army are seeing more people in need, even as they have laid off nine employees.

“Children are coming up with their families in the evenings to get something to eat here, people are coming through with their children at our location over on Pleasant Valley to pick up food boxes,” said Major Thomas Richmond with the Salvation Army in Mobile.

The Salvation Army is helping anyone who comes to them.

Knowing the homeless need help right now they have set up portable toilets and handwashing stations.

During all of this their goal is to continue to serve.

“Donations have dropped off dramatically to a point where we are pretty much getting to the point where we are in dire need, but we are not going to shut up the doors,” Richmond said. “We’ll continue if it’s just me.”

Right now the Salvation Army is asking for donations of food and money so that they can continue their mission to serve others.

