SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) -- Santa Rosa County is cancelling all publicly-permitted events with anticipated participation of 500 or more people.
According to a news release, the move is based upon CDC recommended mitigation activities and general guidance received from the Florida governor.
"This action is taken out of an abundance of caution to help slow the spread of COVID-19 and protect vulnerable members of our community," the news release states.
This only applies to events that are permitted through the county and does not include schools, churches or other private events. Event organizers are encouraged to use their discretion and follow the directions of officials from the Florida Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to determine if event cancellations are necessary.
This step will be reassessed in two weeks for continuation or to lift the cancellation of publicly-permitted events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.