MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) Teachers and school employees with the Saraland City School System had the opportunity to get the COVID-19 vaccine today.

Spring Hill Medical Center and Infirmary Health systems working hard in recent weeks to ensure this could be possible.

Saraland City Schools made today a learn-at-home day. Students did not go to class and completed their assignments at home to give faculty and staff the chance to receive their first dose of the covid-19 vaccine.

Spring hill Medical Center worked diligently to make sure Early Education Center teachers and elementary teachers had the opportunity to get vaccinated today.

"We felt like those were the ones that were most exposed," said Saraland City Schools Superintendent, Dr. Aaron Milner, "kindergartners are quick to come up and give a hug."

Infirmary Health System also stepped in to help vaccinate the majority of middle school and high school teachers.

"Phenomenal number I feel, at 75% taking advantage of the opportunity, said Dr. Aaron Milner.

"there's more I think that will go through with the vaccination prior to the end of the school year."

Medical providers are making sure every Saraland City School System employee has the chance to be vaccinated.

That includes; teachers, bus drivers, lunchroom workers, para-professionals, maintenance workers, clerical staff, nurses and administrators.

These vaccinations acting as an additional security and safety measure for Saraland City Schools which continued to provide in-person learning throughout the pandemic.

"We are the first school system in the state to open, we have not shut down due to covid-19, said Dr. Milner, "our teachers have said Dr. Milner please don't shut down. Our students need to be in a face-to-face environment. They've seen the limitations of online learning. Our students have reaped the rewards from the efforts of our teachers."

Dr. Milner also saying teachers have been thankful for the opportunity and are seeing a light at the end of the tunnel through this vaccination process.

The Superintendent expressed cautious optimism that their 2021-2022 school year will bring everyone back to a sense of normalcy.

Employees who got their first dose today will be able to get their second one on March 17th.

That day will also be a learn-at-home day for students.