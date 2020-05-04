SARALAND, Ala. (WALA) -- A unique graduation ceremony is planned for Saraland High School students.
The superintendent and principal said students will be ushered through the school's performing arts center over a period of six hours.
Groups of 20 students will report to the school in 30-minute intervals and up to seven family members will be allowed with the student. They will be directed to the performing arts center where each graduate will be recognized for their achievement.
The ceremony will also be streamed live on Facebook for those who can't make it.
Alabama's public schools will continue to finish out the school year from home, but some stu…
MOBILE CO, Ala.- The search for treatment of the coronavirus continues, and now, there may b…
We hear a lot about fever as one of the symptoms of COVID-19, but health officials say there…
Mobile County Health Department officials are talking about a big increase in confirmed COVI…
SARALAND, Ala. (WALA) -- A unique graduation ceremony is planned for Saraland High School students.
MOBILE CO, Ala. - A spike in Mobile County cases over the weekend has caused some concern.
As some businesses open in Mobile, the city's tourism officials are moving into another phas…
ONEONTA, Ala. (AP) — A rural Alabama sheriff said his department won’t enforce state guideli…
Carnival Cruise Line advised guests and travel agents Monday of the company's plan to phase …
J.Crew Group, which operates the J.Crew and Madewell brands, has become the first national U…
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.