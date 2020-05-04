SARALAND, Ala. (WALA) -- A unique graduation ceremony is planned for Saraland High School students.

The superintendent and principal said students will be ushered through the school's performing arts center over a period of six hours.

Groups of 20 students will report to the school in 30-minute intervals and up to seven family members will be allowed with the student. They will be directed to the performing arts center where each graduate will be recognized for their achievement.

The ceremony will also be streamed live on Facebook for those who can't make it.