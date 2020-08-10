SATSUMA, Ala. (WALA) - The start day for kindergarten students in the Satsuma City School System has been pushed back after it was reported that two kindergarten teachers tested positive for COVID-19.

Officials say 1st grade through 12th grade students are still scheduled to begin on Monday, August 17, 2020.

The following information was released to parents:

"Parents,

In the last 24 hours, we have had two kindergarten teachers test positive for COVID-19. After administering contact tracing, it was determined that other kindergarten teachers have been exposed and will be in quarantine for 14 days from when they were exposed on Friday.

As a result, we will be delaying the start of school for kindergarten only.

Kindergarten will now begin on Thursday, August 27, 2020.

1st grade through 12th grade is still scheduled to begin on Monday, August 17, 2020.

We wanted to get this announcement out to you now so that you can plan accordingly if you have a child in kindergarten.

Again, we want to thank you for your flexibility, understanding, and patience as we work through this year together.

(A notification went out at 4:20PM with this information).

Thanks!

Bart Reeves

Superintendent,

Satsuma City Schools"