SATSUMA, Ala. (WALA) - The start day for kindergarten students in the Satsuma City School System has been pushed back after it was reported that two kindergarten teachers tested positive for COVID-19.
Officials say 1st grade through 12th grade students are still scheduled to begin on Monday, August 17, 2020.
The following information was released to parents:
"Parents,
In the last 24 hours, we have had two kindergarten teachers test positive for COVID-19. After administering contact tracing, it was determined that other kindergarten teachers have been exposed and will be in quarantine for 14 days from when they were exposed on Friday.
As a result, we will be delaying the start of school for kindergarten only.
Kindergarten will now begin on Thursday, August 27, 2020.
1st grade through 12th grade is still scheduled to begin on Monday, August 17, 2020.
We wanted to get this announcement out to you now so that you can plan accordingly if you have a child in kindergarten.
Again, we want to thank you for your flexibility, understanding, and patience as we work through this year together.
(A notification went out at 4:20PM with this information).
Thanks!
Bart Reeves
Superintendent,
Satsuma City Schools"
School bells are beginning to ring and children are returning to the classroom.
SATSUMA, Ala. (WALA) - The start day for kindergarten students in the Satsuma City School Sy…
This is gearing up to be a big weekend for school openings and another campus in Mobile open…
Doctors say they are finding a new coronavirus complication for children. It’s called MIS-C…
"Cornering Coronavirus": Baldwin County couple hopes to inspire people to find untapped potential during pandemic
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA)-- Tucked away in a quiet Baldwin County community, Louise Mason …
Saraland City Schools reported its first positive case of COVID-19 the day after students re…
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – FOX10 News is committed to getting the facts about how the government’…
DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) – The Baldwin County Virtual School will have almost 7,000 students this…
SARALAND, Ala. (WALA) - Officials with Saraland City Schools have confirmed a positive case …
GADSDEN, Ala. (AP) — For decades, thousands of vendors have fanned out along roadsides from …
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.