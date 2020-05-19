SATSUMA, Ala. (WALA) -- High school seniors had to miss out on a lot as COVID-19 brought the end of the school year to a screeching halt. Many thought graduation would also be a victim of the virus. But even under the strictest of guidelines -- Satsuma High School holding a one of kind graduation ceremony for its graduates.

The "pomp" may have sounded familiar as the graduates walked out onto the field, but the "circumstance" was unprecedented for the class of 2020.

"You know most of them were born right at 9-11 or right after 9-11. So their whole life has been a bounce back... a comeback. Just like with this graduation ceremony we have changed it three different times -- third time is the charm. And we just want to teach them if you get to those obstacles -- find a way around them," said Heather Roe, Satsuma High School teacher.

With 114 graduates -- the school held two ceremonies with half the students at 6 p.m. and the other half at 8 p.m. They even accommodated one student's request for a private ceremony.

Social distancing not only on the field with seats 6 feet apart, but also in the stands as their families watched proudly. Each graduate allowed to invite up to eight people to the ceremony.

With all they have overcome -- the graduates tell us they are more than ready for the next chapter.

"Oh, I definitely think this has strengthened all of us... we have definitely united as one class and I think has prepared us to face any obstacle that life has to throw at us in the future," said Baileigh Jay, Salutatorian.

"I think it actually gave us time to prepare for this... We had 10 weeks of quarantine and we finally made it. So I'm happy, I'm excited, I'm sad... but it's done," said Tyrek Cunningham, Honors graduate.

"We were preparing for a graduation on zoom -- laughs -- we weren't ready for this at all. We're just happy we're all here together -- at least more than what we were expecting to be," said Reagan Nolfe, Senior Class President.

Glad to end on a positive note, they hope to one day look back on 2020 as the year they all made it through together.

Satsuma High School had two valedictorians and three salutatorians.