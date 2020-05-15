SATSUMA, Ala. (WALA) -- A McDonald's restaurant in Satsuma is closed for cleaning after an employee reported potential exposure to someone who was infected with COVID-19.
The restaurant is on Highway 43 near Interstate 65.
Restuarant owner TR Sells Inc. issued the following:
“We were notified today of one of our employees who was potentially exposed to the coronavirus. We asked the employee to self-quarantine at home for the next 14 days.
"Nothing is more important to us than the health and safety of our employees and our customers, and we have implemented enhancements to help ensure their well-being, including implementing temperature and wellness checks for employees, requiring all crew to wear gloves and masks, in addition to reinforcing rigorous hand washing routines. Additionally, we have installed protective barriers at the registers to minimize contact. We have also installed floor decals to ensure social distancing by customers.
"Out of an abundance of caution, we closed the restaurant this afternoon to conduct a deep cleaning of the restaurant. We take great pride in serving our communities and will continue to do everything we can to protect our customers and employees.” – TR Sells Inc., McDonald’s Operator
