South Alabama stadium

Hancock Whitney Stadium at the University of South Alabama

 USA

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- South Alabama's football game against Troy has been postponed due to concerns over COVID-19. 

The annual "Battle for the Belt" was scheduled to be played at USA's Hancock Whitney Stadium on Saturday.

South Alabama said the game was postponed, "Due to precautionary measures concerning the availability of student-athletes."

In a news release, Troy said South Alabama suspended all football workouts because of COVID-19.

FOX10 News asked USA for more information about the COVID exposure. the University replied, "The University of South Alabama follows all federal and state guidelines to provide the safest possible environment for our students, employees and visitors. In compliance with federal and state privacy requirements as well as University policies, the University will only disclose identifying information about individuals or groups who have tested positive for COVID-19 to appropriate health agencies."

A new date for the Troy game will be announced at a later time.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.