MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- South Alabama's football game against Troy has been postponed due to concerns over COVID-19.

The annual "Battle for the Belt" was scheduled to be played at USA's Hancock Whitney Stadium on Saturday.

South Alabama said the game was postponed, "Due to precautionary measures concerning the availability of student-athletes."

In a news release, Troy said South Alabama suspended all football workouts because of COVID-19.

FOX10 News asked USA for more information about the COVID exposure. the University replied, "The University of South Alabama follows all federal and state guidelines to provide the safest possible environment for our students, employees and visitors. In compliance with federal and state privacy requirements as well as University policies, the University will only disclose identifying information about individuals or groups who have tested positive for COVID-19 to appropriate health agencies."

A new date for the Troy game will be announced at a later time.