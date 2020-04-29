So what have you been doing these past few weeks while you've been staying at home?
Many people have been eating...more than usual.
Have you heard of the "Quarantine 15?"
It refers to the 15 or more so pounds dietitians say some people put on by being quarantined.
With a lot of restaurants closed, people's eating habits change, or they're bored and, as a result, eat more
LeAnne Bolton with USA Health says a lot of people are "grazing," and may not know how much they are eating.
Or they may be stress eating a little bit.
She says now isn't the time to worry about weight gain.
However, Bolton does have some advice.
Bolton says, "Assigning meal times, or even just putting your food on a plate can be helpful. I think that people tend to eat out of packages or bags while they're watching the news, which can be very stressful, so, putting your food on a plate may help you quantify the amount of food you're eating, too, so you're more mindful of it."
Bolton says this is a stressful time, anyway, so don't get upset about gaining weight.
She says its more important to focus on taking care of yourself.
