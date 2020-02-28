ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) -- Escambia County public schools superintendent Malcolm Thomas has announced his school district's plans and policies related to concerns about coronavirus.
Thomas said for a news release, "The School District of Escambia County will be operating in compliance and in accordance with the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) preparedness plans, as set forth by the Florida Department of Education (FLDOE) and the Florida Department of Health (FDOH)."
The news release goes on to state the following:
FDOH has been closely monitoring COVID-19 since November, 2019, and emphasizes that there is a low health risk in the United States. The FDOH Incident Management Team has been working in lockstep with the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) on daily updates, and hundreds of dedicated FDOH professionals are positioned to respond if the need arises in each county.
"Escambia County School District is working with the Escambia County Health Department to stay up-to-date on COVID-19. Current recommendations are the same as the flu or other respiratory illnesses: Wash your hands. Cover your cough. Stay home when you are sick and, please, keep your children home when they are sick,” advised Thomas.
"If students or staff exhibit similar symptoms, then district employees, and school clinic staff members will contact Martha Hanna, Health Services Coordinator for the School District of Escambia County. Mrs. Hanna would then contact the Escambia Department of Health," Thomas said for the news release. "This is a part of the school district’s current communicable disease procedure, which also pertains to other illnesses, not limited to COVID-19.”
