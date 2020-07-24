School will be starting for Baldwin County public schools on August 12. For parents choosing traditional school, the superintendent has reminded parents of the possibility of their child getting sick.
So what happens if they do get COVID-19? What's needed to return to school when they're feeling better?
The Baldwin County Public School System directs parents to following list, noting that the student only needs to complete ONE of the three.
Those sent home as being diagnosed or suspected of having COVID-19 will not be allowed back in school until they have ONE of the following:
- Present a signed doctor’s note clearing them to return to school
- Present a negative COVID-19 test result
- Remain away from school for 14 days AND have been clear of fever for at least three days without medication AND improvement of other symptoms.
