Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has ordered the schools in the state to remain closed through the end of the school year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Students will continue to learn at home using "alternate methods of instruction" starting on April 6.
State Superintendent of Education Dr. Eric Mackey said the state is working with local school systems to address the lack of internet access in some homes.
With this order, Dr. Mackey said all springs sports and extra-curricular activities have ended.
The 2019-2020 school year will end by June 5 and Dr. Mackey expected all eligible seniors to graduate on time.
In the fall, schools will assess students who are currently in Kindergarten through third-grade levels to see where they stand, and which grade they need to be in for 2020-2021.
(1) comment
How is this going to be possible. Can’t speak for all but I don’t have a computer. My kid already can’t use iready because it’s not compatible with mobile devices at all. In addition paying extra for Internet is no problem but where I currently reside (transitional housing) does not allow that.
