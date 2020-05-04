MOBILE CO, Ala.- The search for treatment of the coronavirus continues, and now, there may be something to prevent an infection.
Scientists in the Netherlands have identified an antibody that can actually block COVID-19. These scientists discovered the same antibody which prevents the SARS virus from infecting human cells could also stop the Novel Coronavirus from infecting human cells, too. This was all published Monday in the Journal Nature Communications.
By testing their collection of antibodies on cultured human cells, researchers discovered one which binds to a specific part that's in SARS and COVID-19.
There's no clear date on when it could be used, but there is some evidence that it wouldn't take too long. Here’s why:
The co-author of this study says because the antibody used is fully-human, and not from an animal, it can more quickly be developed. Plus, the potential for immune-related side effects is also reduced.
The antibody was developed by using a man-made mouse that has human genes. This way scientists can develop human antibodies without actually testing them on people.
(0) comments
