One bit of encouraging news about the COVID-19 pandemic is more testing sites have already opened, not only in Mobile, but service is expanding into rural parts of southwest Alabama.
More health facilities are starting to get testing kits.
Franklin Primary Health Center, which has its corporate headquarters on Dr. Martin Luther King, Junior Avenue in Mobile, started testing Friday.
The center has 45,000 patients and is testing those patients with symptoms.
But the center also has locations in rural areas, like Evergreen, Monroeville, and Brewton where their patients can be screened, saving a long trip into Mobile.
Dr. Charles White, the Chief Executive Officer of Franklin Primary Health Center, said, "At every location out there, in all those rural areas, we actually have already identified places that they can go to be tested. We will screen them, that's so, in other words, at all of our sites we're doing screening, but what happens is that, then, for the testing, our people can tell you exactly where to go to actually be tested."
These tests are being sent off to California, and doctors say it will take three to four days to get results back.
Doctors say increased testing is important so those who test positive can be isolated, and not spread the virus to anyone else
The phone number to make appointments for Franklin patients is (251)444-1122.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.