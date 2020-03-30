If you are travelling to the Sunshine State be prepared to hit a traffic checkpoint. Governor Ron DeSantis ordering checkpoints on Interstate 10 and 95 to screen people who may be coming from areas that have a high number of Coronavirus cases, including Louisiana and New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut.

"We're going guns ablazing doing all that we can to be able to slow the spread of Covid-19," said Gov. DeSantis.

Florida State Department of Health and State Troopers manning the checkpoint just across the Alabama-Florida state line at the weighing station. The first question drivers and their passengers are asked: "In the past 14 days have you travelled to Louisiana, New York, New Jersey, or Connecticut?" -- If their answer is no -- they can proceed.

Those who answer yes -- are instructed to pull over for further screening.

We encountered several drivers from Louisiana.

"I was not expecting the checkpoint. I didn't know anything about it until I got a mile or two miles away," said one man.

He and others pulled over for further screening -- are asked to fill out a form documenting their information -- including driver's license, license plate #, cell phone, purpose of their trip. They're also told to self-quarantine for 14 days or the duration of their trip, whichever is shorter.

Those we talked to believe it's for the best.

"I guess it's a good thing for the residents of Florida to prevent the virus. I'm only here for two days," said one man.

"I actually kind of was expecting this, but I wasn't expecting it to be a form to fill out or anything -- I was expecting them to ask me why are you travelling through Florida. But I don't really have a problem with it -- because it's procedural protocol with the virus and spread you know. We don't want to keep spreading it so I'm glad they are doing stuff like this," said Anglo Mitchell, lives in Louisiana.

While the short detour may be a little inconvenient -- Mitchell says if steps like this and social distancing will help combat the virus -- then everyone should do their part.

"The more we stay apart and the more we listen to these people -- they aren't telling us to stay apart for no reason. So the more we listen to these people and follow the protocol -- the faster we can get businesses back running, people can get their jobs back. All we have to do is just follow the rules at this point," said Mitchell.

Drivers who are told to self-quarantine are also told if they become ill with a fever, cough or shortness of breath to call 1-866-779-61291.

Meanwhile, all commercial traffic can bypass the checkpoints.