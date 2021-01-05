MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – Even as health officials struggle to stay ahead of the surging novel coronavirus, a handful of health care workers on Tuesday became the first in southwest Alabama to get their second shots

That booster shot is crucial to offering immunity through the Pfizer version of the vaccine that debuted last month.

“I feel great,” said Kimberly Tucker, a University Hospital nurse manager who become the first person in the region to get the initial dose on Dec. 15. “No side effects at all. I don’t even feel like I’ve had an injection in my arm.”

With the second shot in hand, Tucker said she expects to gain full protection over the next several days – assuming she is among the vast majority of people whose immune systems respond favorably to the vaccine.

“At about the week mark, if I’m within the 95 percent – which I hope to be – I should receive about full immunity,” she said.

Tucker and the other health care workers now getting their second shots represent a drop in the bucket. U.S. health officials have struggled to keep up with the spread of the virus. Nationwide, according to the Centers for Diseases Control and Prevention, a little more than 4.5 million doses have been administered. Nearly as many – almost 4.1 million people – contracted the virus during that time.

Alabama is lagging behind most of the rest of the country. CDC data show 807 people per 100,000 residents have gotten the first shot. Only three states have given out fewer doses per capita.

Scott Chavers, an epidemiologist with the Mobile County Health Department, said he is disappointed by the slow pace of the vaccine rollout.

“I would have, at this point, hoped to have 1A completed, which is the health care providers and all those that are on long-term care facilities,” he said. “And it would have been my wish that we would have had everybody done, you know, four days past the point with the vaccine’s approval.”

Chavers said some states have inoculated a higher percentage of the population because they got more vaccine than could be distributed to health-care workers and have made it more widely available.

“The reason they’re moving along is they’ve had so many people that have turned down the vaccine that they have ended up with surpluses in certain geographic areas,” he said.

That is not the case in Alabama, he said.

“We’re not in that situation,” he said. “We have ordered what we could receive, what we could handle

Injecting health care workers should be the easy part. They often work at the facilities where employees are distributing the shots, and hospitals know exactly how many there are. Experts agree it will get harder as the general public becomes eligible. People getting the Pfizer vaccine need to return three weeks later for the second dose. For Moderna recipients, it’s four weeks.

Alabama Assistant State Health Officer Dr. Karen Landers said the state is prepared for the logistical challenge.

“We have the ability to provide reminders electronically through mechanisms such as text messages to ensure that people are reminded to take their vaccine,” she said. “And while we want the vaccine to be given at the 21- and the 28-day interval, there is a small window for administration of the vaccine.”

No one is certain how long immunity from the vaccine will last. Tucker said she plans to continue wearing masks, washing hands frequently and taking other precautions recommended by public health officials.

Although Tucker was feeling any adverse effects Tuesday morning, she said side effects could come up over the next day or so. Even if they do, she added, they are better than the disease.

“The side effects that I’ve read about are very minimal,” she said. “Of course, I’ll be watching myself and doing a self-monitor for any severe side effects. But if I have some minimal side effects, then that far outweighs contracting the virus.”

Chavers said it’s important to remember that hiccups in the first few weeks were almost inevitable.

“We’re so early,” he said. “Believe it or not, we’re about five weeks out from FDA approval.”

As for Tucker, she said getting widespread inoculation among frontline hospital workers will make it easier to treat patients.

“We’re positive. We’re optimistic. We’re doing everything that we can to provide the absolute best care for our patients and provide support for families,” she said. “And so, you know, the health care community is very resilient. So this is what we do and, you know, this is a labor of love. We love what we do. So, we do it every day. We give it 100 percent.”