SEMMES, Ala. (WALA) - The Semmes Baseball Association made the announcement on Facebook.

"To our Semmes Baseball Family,

After much discussion by our Board members and communication with coaches and players’ guardians, the spring season has been canceled. We tried our best to be able to accommodate everyone and have a spring season, but due to the current circumstances with COVID-19, lack of players based on custody agreements, vacation plans, and other reasons out of our control, we are unable to make it work. We understand how disappointing this is for your players and families who were looking forward to baseball.

We are offering a $50 voucher to each family that was registered to play this spring ($25 for each additional child) to be used toward either the Fall 2020 season or Spring 2021 season. These vouchers will be valid for 1 year. If your child is 12, they will be eligible for the 2020 Fall season, however, if they are unable to play, please contact us so we can work with you.

We are planning on having opening day for Fall Ball on September 12th. Registration will begin online on July 25 and in-house registration on August 1st & 8th. All vouchers must be applied in-house.

To all our sponsors, we are very thankful for all your support. We plan on posting all banners for the remainder of the year and offering discounts for all our sponsors who decide to support us in the 2021 Spring Season.

Please be on the lookout for tournament info that we will host during the summer and fall to give our players a chance to do what they love.

Dates of picture distribution will be released soon.

Thank you for your patience and understanding during this trying and difficult time due to the unforeseen circumstances."