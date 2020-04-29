U.S. Senator Richard Shelby (R-Ala.) today announced that 25 local airports across the state of Alabama will receive a total of $60,999,054 in Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) grants.

The funding, some of which is made available through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) of 2020, was awarded by the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) for various airport improvements.

“These FAA grants will support airport infrastructure improvements to 25 Alabama airports and allow operations to continue as they work to minimize the negative effects of COVID-19,” said Senator Shelby. “It is important that we invest in advancing our airports, particularly those in rural areas which have a significant economic impact in local communities. This $61 million in DOT funding for aviation in Alabama is great news and will contribute to the vitality of our entire state.”

Officials say the FAA grants are administered through Fiscal Year 2020 Airport Improvement Program (AIP) annual and supplemental awards. Additionally, funds provided through the CARES Act serve as the local match for the airport improvement projects.

A total of 28 grants were awarded to 25 local airports in Alabama, amounting to $60,999,054 for the following airport projects:

• Albertville Regional-Thomas J Brumlik Field, Albertville, Alabama – $380,200 to construct a taxilane

• Atmore Municipal Airport, Atmore, Alabama – $333,333 to seal a runway pavement surface and pavement joints

• Bay Minette Municipal Airport, Bay Minette, Alabama – $467,054 to construct a taxilane

• Bessemer Airport, Bessemer, Alabama – $166,904 to update the airport’s master plan or study

• Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport, Birmingham, Alabama – $2,803,000 to improve airport drainage and $7,256,000 to rehabilitate a runway and a taxiway

• Brewton Municipal Airport, Brewton, Alabama – $150,000 to improve airport drainage and erosion control

• Camden Municipal Airport, Camden, Alabama – $326,404 to rehabilitate an access road and an apron

• Chilton County Airport, Clanton, Alabama – $555,556 to extend a runway

• Pryor Field Regional Airport, Decatur, Alabama – $585,000 to seal a taxilane pavement surface and pavement joints

• Dothan Regional Airport, Dothan, Alabama – $1,415,000 to acquire or rehabilitate an emergency generator; improve, modify, and rehabilitate a terminal building; and reconstruct an apron

• H. L. (Sonny) Callahan Airport, Fairhope, Alabama – $491,111 to expand an access road and rehabilitate an apron and $120,000 to update the airport’s master plan or study

• Florala Municipal Airport, Florala, Alabama – $425,000 to construct an access road and an apron

• Foley Municipal Airport, Foley, Alabama – $361,111 to rehabilitate an apron

• Isbell Field Airport, Fort Payne, Alabama – $75,000 to rehabilitate an apron

• Northeast Alabama Regional Airport, Gadsden, Alabama – $166,667 to install a runway vertical and visual guidance system and rehabilitate airport beacons

• Guntersville Municipal-Joe Starnes Field, Guntersville, Alabama – $166,667 to construct a runway and a taxiway

• Hartselle-Morgan County Regional Airport, Hartselle, Alabama – $459,667 to install miscellaneous navigational aids and reconstruct runway and taxiway lighting

• Huntsville International Airport, Huntsville, Alabama – $1,525,000 to acquire an aircraft rescue and fire fighting vehicle and install security cameras and $23,374,511 to reconstruct runway lighting and rehabilitate a runway

• Mobile Downtown Airport, Mobile, Alabama – $8,886,910 to rehabilitate a runway

• North Pickens Airport, Reform, Alabama – $160,276 to install taxiway lighting

• Roanoke Municipal Airport, Roanoke, Alabama – $123,689 to rehabilitate an apron, a runway, and a taxiway

• Scottsboro Municipal-Word Field, Scottsboro, Alabama – $309,434 to improve airport drainage and rehabilitate a runway

• Sylacauga Municipal Airport, Sylacauga, Alabama – $100,000 to reconstruct an airport beacon

• Tuscaloosa National Airport, Tuscaloosa, Alabama – $9,444,444 to reconstruct a runway

• Franklin Field Airport, Union Springs, Alabama – $371,116 to acquire land for development and install perimeter fencing