When will you see money and benefits from the stimulus bill?

The House is set to vote Friday, and President Donald Trump is expected to swiftly sign, a $2 trillion stimulus bill to address the dramatic economic crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

 Eva Hambach/AFP/Getty Images

U.S. Senators Doug Jones (D-Ala.) and Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), who serve together on the Senate Banking Committee, today called on the U.S. Department of the Treasury to expedite the CARES Act direct assistance payments by making them available on debit cards for certain eligible groups of Americans, the two announced on Tuesday.

After press reports indicated that many of the paper check payments would not be mailed until April 24, the senators wrote to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin requesting that the Treasury Department utilize its already-established Direct Express debit card program to disburse these payments as a faster and safer alternative to paper checks.

“It is our understanding that payments made electronically can be distributed quickly, but the Internal Revenue System must print paper checks and mail them separately. As a result, we encourage the Treasury Department to offer a targeted group of Americans the option of receiving their direct assistance payment on the Direct Express debit cards, which are used for other federal benefits like Social Security and Veterans Affairs benefits,” the senators wrote.

They continued, “While a slight lag between Congressional action and the support arriving to workers is understandable, the Treasury Department must act expeditiously to get these funds to their intended recipients.”

