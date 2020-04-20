MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A follow up to the Garden of Hope. A local non-profit stuck with thousands of watermelon seedlings after their festival was cancelled because of the virus is now sharing the love.

Barri Williams is sharing the fruits of his labor. Set up on the side of St. Stephens Road he's giving away free watermelon seedlings.

Alberta Young saw him on the news and on the side of the road and had to stop.

"Give me some of your largest," said Young.

She has an organic garden and is now making room for watermelons.

"Oh, it's therapy. I love it. I love it. When you get out there in that garden and you put your hands in that soil, then when you see it come up... It's just amazing. I get so elated," explained Young.

Williams started growing the plants nearly two months ago. After the pandemic cancelled his non-profit's -- "Seed Begats the Seed" -- 2nd Annual Watermelon Festival in Prichard -- he was stuck with more than 3,000 seedlings.

Rather than dwell on the dilemma -- Williams kept on growing the seedlings and decided to give them away for free.

Also getting a few -- Wilmer Grayson is going to let his grandchildren help him grow them.

"I was born and raised on a farm -- so I know how to grow these," said Grayson.

Williams is quick to share tips on how to get the best crop.

"Plant them two feet apart, and give them 2 gallons of water per week," said Williams.

"Men of the Coalition" out of Bay Minette taking 100 seedlings off his hands -- to plant in their community garden at the old Douglasville High School.

"We are looking forward to the kids and people in the community enjoying the fruits that come of these watermelons," said Clarence Henderson, Men of the Coalition Bay Minette.

For Williams -- the overwhelming response has been a godsend.

"It makes all of those lonely days of just being by myself and just taking my time and putting in each one of the seeds -- it makes it fulfilling," said Williams.

He's grateful we answered his call for help -- and making his garden of hope a true community project.

"Man, I tell you -- FOX 10 is my station! (laughs)," said Williams.

He still has quite a few seedlings left. If you would like a free seedling -- you can email him at sbsinc1@yahoo.com.