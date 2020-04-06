MOBILE, Ala (WALA) – There are now even more restrictions for shoppers trying to buy the essentials in the City of Mobile.
Big box retailers like Sam’s Club, Target, Walmart and Costco now can only let in 20% of the normal capacity at any time.
“They’re really doing a good job of trying to keep things clean and keeping people apart,” said Lynn Frederick.
Grocery stores, which are smaller, will keep the original capacity restriction of 40%.
“We haven’t had a bunch of registered complaints that it wasn’t being adhered to,” said Mayor Sandy Stimpson. “If you go into those stores you will see anywhere from six to eight to ten feet between where people are supposed to be standing.”
The goal is to promote social distancing in public places that cannot be closed because they are considered essential.
“I really believe that all of our stores, our grocery stores, our big boxes, everybody is doing what they need to do in order to ensure your safety,” Stimpson said.
Some shoppers are giving this a thumbs up.
“It does help because I do live with older people and so it’s nice to know that I’m able to come to the store for them and get what I really need to get so that we can stay safe,” said Makayla McWilliams.
