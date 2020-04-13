MOBILE, Ala (WALA) – Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson said the Mobile County Health Department is looking at reducing capacity at stores to 10% the norm.
If this new health order would be issued it would be a unified effort with Mobile County and the City of Mobile.
“We are talking about, at this point in time, reducing the occupancy to 10% of the stated capacity in the big boxes as well as our grocery stores,” Stimpson said.
Mayor Stimpson said this order would come from the Mobile County Health Department instead of the city.
There is also talk about limiting purchases only to essential items.
“If we continue to violate the public health orders, we are going to run the risk of losing the privilege at all,” said Dr. Rendi Murphree with the Mobile County Health Deartment.
The health department said they have gotten complaints about stores not social distancing.
Shoppers say they can see how reducing capacity even more might help.
“I think the fewer the people in there whether it be department stores or food or hardware stores, I think less in there would be better,” said Cynthia Rabb.
“When you say 10% it might make that person have to wait in line that much longer, so damned if you do, damned if you don’t,” said Lebaron Patterson.
Mayor Stimpson said the capacity restriction order could come as soon as Tuesday.
Mobile Mayor Stimpson COVID-19 Update for April 13th
