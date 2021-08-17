BALDWIN COUNTY, AL. (WALA)-- We're less than 48 hours away from a big school board meeting in Baldwin County.

It's all about masks.

Superintendent Eddie Tyler mandated masks just days before school started and that didn't sit well with some parents.

The Baldwin County school board is working to make sure that what happened last time, doesn't happen again on Thursday.

A sign was placed outside of the school board building banning all bags, purses, and most notably signs during the meeting.

The goal? To keep what we saw last month from happening again.

So, what can we expect?

There will be 30 speakers. 15 who agree with the mask mandate and 15 who oppose it. A sign-up sheet will be available at 4:30 Thursday for people who want to speak.

Fox 10 attempted to speak to board members following Thursday’s meeting, but they all declined.

That meeting will happen at 5 p.m. Thursday night. After all the speakers, the board will have the opportunity to reverse Tyler’s decision, if they think it's necessary.