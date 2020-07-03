MOBILE, Ala. -- Today, businesses can already be seen putting up signs requiring face coverings, telling customers the masks are now needed to go inside.

Today at 5 P.M. marks the beginning of Mobile's new city-wide mask mandate.

The ordinance is in effect for the next 30 days. It applies to all public places, including retail stores. It does not apply to outside areas like parks as long as people are social distancing. Children 10 years of age and younger are exempt from wearing masks, as well as people with medical issues, who may have trouble breathing while wearing a face covering.

The fines are $50 for first offense, and $100 for a second and subsequent offenses. Mobile Police will be given the discretion to issue warnings and citations. Mayor Sandy Stimpson is encouraging them to hand out face masks.

The Mobile County Health Department said a face covering is defined as a device to cover the nose and mouth of a person to impede the spread of saliva or other fluids during speaking, coughing, sneezing, or other intentional or involuntary action.