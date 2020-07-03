MOBILE, Ala. -- Today, businesses can already be seen putting up signs requiring face coverings, telling customers the masks are now needed to go inside.
Today at 5 P.M. marks the beginning of Mobile's new city-wide mask mandate.
The ordinance is in effect for the next 30 days. It applies to all public places, including retail stores. It does not apply to outside areas like parks as long as people are social distancing. Children 10 years of age and younger are exempt from wearing masks, as well as people with medical issues, who may have trouble breathing while wearing a face covering.
The fines are $50 for first offense, and $100 for a second and subsequent offenses. Mobile Police will be given the discretion to issue warnings and citations. Mayor Sandy Stimpson is encouraging them to hand out face masks.
The Mobile County Health Department said a face covering is defined as a device to cover the nose and mouth of a person to impede the spread of saliva or other fluids during speaking, coughing, sneezing, or other intentional or involuntary action.
Mobile's mandatory face mask ordinance is now in effect for the next 30 days. It comes two d…
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson becomes first NASCAR driver to test p…
The start of the holiday weekend did not bring good news about COVID-19 cases in Mobile.
With the face covering ordinance in effect in Mobile, there are still some questions about w…
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Alabama Hospital Association wanted to remind everyone that hand s…
MOBILE, Ala. -- Today, businesses can already be seen putting up signs requiring face coveri…
MOBILE, Ala. -- According to the Alabama Department of Public Health's data, yesterday (July…
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump head to Mount Rushmore National Memorial…
An 11-year-old boy from Miami-Dade County has died from Covid-19 complications, according to…
Secret Service agents assigned to Pence's detail tested positive for coronavirus ahead of his Arizona trip
Eight Secret Service agents assigned to Vice President Mike Pence's detail ahead of his trip…
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.