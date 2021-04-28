MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – Strong demand and a variety of supply problems have sent the cost of lumber and other building materials skyrocketing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mobile homebuilders say it is squeezing them and that they cannot easily pass the increase to customers.

“A greater degree than I could ever tell you,” homebuilder John Howard said, when asked to describe the impact on his business.

In 54 years in the industry, Howard said, he never has seen anything like it.

Howard, of John Howard Homes, showed FOX10 News a house under construction in the Maxwell Place subdivision in west Mobile. Slabs of plywood measuring 4-by-8 feet cost $9 each a year ago. Now, Howard said, he’s paying $32 to $35 apiece. And with 200 of them going into the 2,900-square-foot building, it adds up.

And it’s not just wood. Howard said all building materials have gone through the roof.

“Everything,” he said. “There’s no exceptions. In fact, sheet rock, and things of this nature, are going up even more.”

Howard reeled off a list: “Increases of 20 percent on wall board, 10 percent on ceiling suspensions, 15 percent on fiberglass, 10 percent on fiber board. Five to 8 percent on insulation, 10 percent on all metal framing; 10 to 15 percent on fasteners.”

Howard showed a letter he recently got from a distributor informing him of a new price hike for metal framing.

“This is the third time they’ve gone up in the last six months,” he said. “In fact, the second time this year.”

Stephen Hanes, who owns Phoenix Lumber in Mobile, said the price increases for wood are unprecedented.

“It’s gone up almost 125 percent,” he said. “It’s the most in history … It is a crazy market. I’ve never seen anything like it.”

COVID’s impact

Hanes, whose company sells to distributors, said the causes stem from the COVID-19 pandemic. He said many people home during the economic lockdown early in the pandemic started home improvement projects. That trend only intensified after the government started spending billions of dollars in expanded unemployment benefits and stimulus payments, he added.

Demand increased even further when the export market – which had been dormant for several months because of the virus outbreak – opened back up.

Added to this already-strong demand has been historically low interest rates, which have fueled a boom of new home buying and building.

“You had a huge demand and a little supply. … You couldn’t keep up with the demand,” Hanes said.

He added that repair projects after last season’s hurricanes added to the demand somewhat along the Gulf Coast, although he said it is a smaller piece of the story since the region makes up a small part of the national market.

Howard said there have been a number of supply disruptions, as well. A fire at a factory in Tyler, Texas, last month took out the main supplier of glue used to produce wood for hardwood flooring. Another factory in Texas sustained damage from winter freezing. That affected glue used to make sheetrock.

Howard said a COVID-19 outbreak forced a shutdown of a third factory.

Lori Beasley, executive officer of the Home Builders Association of Metro Mobile, said all this has caused a great deal of consternation in the industry.

“Every month when we meet, this is a topic that comes up,” she said.

Rising building costs not denting housing market

So far, the increased building cost does not seem to be denting demand for housing. It is not uncommon for people to sell existing homes within days of putting them up for sale – sometimes for above asking prices. That has fueled demand for new-house construction.

Beasley said that has pushed the cost of materials even higher.

“People are still building,” he said. “People are still wanting to remodel. But the cost is insane.”

Howard said prices are rising so fast that they are outstripping the costs he built in just a few months earlier when he made sales. Those prices are locked in, he said. To illustrate the impact, he pointed to just one house he has under contract. He said he got a quote for lumber in October of $35,942. By the time he got the plans together for the construction in January, that price rose to $45,454.

“And then, we got ready to have the lumber delivered just last week, and now it’s gone up to $50,963,” he said. “That’s a roughly $15,000 increase over a period of less than six months.”

And that’s just the lumber. Factoring in all materials, Howard estimated the cost has ballooned by $40,000 since he made the sale to the buyer.

“And I can promise you I didn’t have that much profit in this house,” he said. “So that’s what happening, is supply and demand.”

Howard said he has 19 more pre-sales going right now.

“I’m afraid to even bid them because every week, it goes up,” he said.

But Hanes said prices cannot stay in the stratosphere forever.

“Once interest rates start to go the other way, it’s all going to come to a crashing halt,” he said.