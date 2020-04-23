MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – FOX10 News is committed to getting the facts about how the government’s response to the coronavirus affects regular people.

Here is investigative reporter Brendan Kirby with Thursday installment.

QUESTION: Some people are saying they keep getting this message when they try to us the “Get My Payment” portal on the Internal Revenue Service website – “Status Not Available.” What does that mean?

BRENDAN: The IRS has not given a lot of guidance on this. The website lists four possible reasons:

You’re not eligible. This could be because your income last year was too high or someone claims you as a dependent.

You haven’t filed a tax return for 2019 or 2018. If you’re not required to file a return, you can use the “non-filer” site to enter your information. But if you are required to file, you should get that return in.

You get Social Security or disability or Supplemental Security Income or veterans benefits. If this is the case, you don’t need to do anything. Your money will come through those programs.

And finally, it’s possible you’ve entered the right information but the site just hasn’t updated.

The IRS says “Get My Payment’ updates once a day, so there is no need to check it more frequently.

QUESTION: What if you’re on Social Security but you still file tax returns? How will you get your stimulus?

BRENDAN: It appears from information put out last week the House Ways and Means Committee that you will be paid automatically if you file a tax return.

So Social Security recipients who make enough money from other sources to be required to file tax returns should get paid that way. Or, if a retiree’s spouse still works and they file jointly, that’s how the money will come.

For Social Security recipient who is not required to file tax returns, the process also is automatic. They will not have to apply. The government will use Social Security records to make the payments. That money is scheduled to start going out later this month.

QUESTION: Some have asked whether “essential workers” still qualify for the stimulus since they’re still working. Are they?

BRENDAN: People might be confusing two different programs that were part of the Coronavirus, Aid, Relief and Economic Security, or CARES, Act

That law expanded unemployment benefits. This is for people who are out of work or have dramatically reduced hours because of the novel coronavirus

But what we call the stimulus – the government calls it economic security payments – is available to almost everyone

The only exceptions are

If you are a not a citizen or a legal resident.

If you are not an adult.

If you are claimed as a dependent on someone’s taxes. That cuts out most college students and 17- and 18-year-olds living at home. It also cuts out some elderly or disabled adults who are claimed as dependents by relatives.

Your income in 2019 was too high. The benefit starts to phase out at an adjusted gross income of $75,000 for individuals and $150,000 for married couples filing jointly.

QUESTION: If you have a child but your ex-husband claims him as a dependent on his taxes, who gets money?

BRENDAN: As far as the $500 child credit goes, it would be the ex-husband.

The IRS is using tax returns to determine where the child credit goes. Unfortunately, there is no provision to split the money between divorced parents.

Some people switch back and forth, taking turns claiming their children. But if you take the even years and your ex-spouse take the odd years, you are just out of luck. The IRS will go back that 2019 return.

One woman told FOX10 News that the father of her child claims him on the tax return even though the child lives with her. It’s tough, the but IRS doesn’t know where the kids actually live – only how they are listed on tax documents.

QUESTION: What if you got laid off but now your employer wants to bring you back for less money than you’re getting in unemployment? Do you have to go back?

BRENDAN: No one can make you go to work, but you can’t legally keep collecting unemployment, either.

This is could be a big issue because lots of small businesses are starting to get small business loans under the Paycheck Protection Program. But here’s the rub: For many workers, the expanded unemployment benefits under the CARES Act are more than they were making at their old jobs.

You get up to $275 a week in regular unemployment plus an additional $600. That’s $875. If you have to go back to a job that was paying, say $437 a week, that means your income would be cut in half by going back

But it’s fraud if you try to stay on unemployment, and you could be fined and possibly even imprisoned.

QUESTION: What if you were on unemployment before the coronavirus outbreak but already exhausted your eligibility?

BRENDAN: The CARES Act expanded eligibility through the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation program.

That adds 13 additional weeks of unemployment benefits to someone who has exhausted all 14 weeks of regular unemployment benefits.

The Alabama Department of Labor soon will put out information about how to apply for those benefits. But the funds available will be the same for other unemployment recipients – a maximum of $275 a week in regular state benefits plus the $600 in federal money.

QUESTION: Is it too late for small businesses to get any of money from the small business loan?

BRENDAN: The first $349 billion in the Paycheck Protection Program went in 13 days. Alabama Banking Superintendent Mike Hill said earlier this week that applications from this state, alone, exceeded availability by $1 billion.

The good news is more money should be available soon. A bill that passed Thursday by the U.S. House of Representatives provides another $320 billion for the program.

So, if you missed out on the last round, you’ll get another chance.

Here’s how it works: Businesses with fewer than 500 employees can get the money at a 1 percent interest rate. But that loan can be forgiven if the business uses the loan for payroll, utility costs, mortgage interest and rent costs for eight weeks after the loan is made. Businesses also have to maintain payroll and pay levels they had before the pandemic.

QUESTION: Other than the Paycheck Protection Program, is there anything else for business owners in that bill?

BRENDAN: There are a few things. First, there is a requirement that $60 billion from that new money for the loan program be run through smaller lending institutions. That could make it easier for really small businesses that don’t already have established relationships with banks to be able to get some of the money.

There is also an additional $60 billion for a separate disaster loan program run by the Small Business Administration. That program is usually used after hurricanes or other natural disasters. But businesses swamped that program after the coronavirus outbreak and exhausted all of the funds – even though the loans were capped at $10,000 per business.

The new money will be divided between $50 billion in loans and $10 billion in grants. It’s used extensively by farms and other agricultural businesses.

And finally, there’s $75 billion for hospitals. This doesn’t directly help most businesses, but congressional Democrats argued it was needed to support the health care system.

(If you have a #COVIDINFO question for investigative reporter Brendan Kirby, email him at Brendan.Kirby@fox10news.com)