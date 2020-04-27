MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)-- Many small business owners across Mobile say they’re more than ready to welcome people into their stores again.

Some have been forced to close for now, while others will close for good.

“What we once considered a really bad day is now a really good day,” said Natalie Smith, owner of Red Beard’s Outfitter.

Their livelihoods, through no fault of their own, in serious jeopardy as they anxiously wait for some good news from the governor.

“This is not something that I could ever have imagined,” said Susan Hightower, owner of Little Cottontail.

Hightower says the state stay-at-home order and restrictions on retail and other stores hit at a critical time for her business.

“For a children’s clothing boutique, Easter and spring is our biggest season. It’s better than Christmas.”

She says March and April are her financial windfall.

Without people coming in to shop all of the merchandise she’d bought to sell is still hanging on their racks.

Hightower is now working overtime, trying to sell online and taking on the duties of the five employees she was forced to furlough.

She says it’s tough seeing people pack big box stores that are still open, selling the same items she has.

“I think it’s far safer for people to be in one of these small businesses where we can regulate the amount of people that come in and sanitize after everyone leaves rather than the big box store where I couldn’t even find a parking place, but I had to go there because it’s the only place open that had what I needed.”

Right next door, Natalie Smith says while there hasn’t been any foot traffic at their store, she and her husband are trying to stay positive by looking at the good that has come of this.

“The support, the love from our community has been amazing, people wanting to help out in different ways.”

Smith hopes whatever decision Gov. Kay Ivey makes will be in the best interest of the community.

“We’re very flexible and go with the flow. We will continue with whatever decision is made.”

Hightower believes that best interest will be opening Alabama on Friday.

Both women say during this time they’ve really had a chance to expand their businesses online.

They look forward to connecting with their customers again soon.