A much smaller increase than usual in the number of COVID-19 cases being reported in by the Mobile County Health Department Tuesday.

The department reported an additional 93 cases.

That's down from an average of about 200 cases added daily, and down from more than 560 from Sunday.

health department officials had said Sunday's number was an aberration because of a laboratory submitting a backed up file late last week.

However, seven additional deaths were reported Tuesday.

The number of people hospitalized is up 15 to 185.

Dr. Rendi Murphree with the health department said at a news conference Monday that the month of July brought a big increase in the number of COVID cases compared to the previous month.

Dr. Murphree said, "Compared to June, we had more than three times the number of COVID cases reported to us in July compared to just the month before, so an alarming increase in the number of cases reported in July and the reason for the amended 'safer at home' order."

More than a thousand additional cases were reported last week in Mobile County.