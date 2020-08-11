A much smaller increase than usual in the number of COVID-19 cases being reported in by the Mobile County Health Department Tuesday.
The department reported an additional 93 cases.
That's down from an average of about 200 cases added daily, and down from more than 560 from Sunday.
health department officials had said Sunday's number was an aberration because of a laboratory submitting a backed up file late last week.
However, seven additional deaths were reported Tuesday.
The number of people hospitalized is up 15 to 185.
Dr. Rendi Murphree with the health department said at a news conference Monday that the month of July brought a big increase in the number of COVID cases compared to the previous month.
Dr. Murphree said, "Compared to June, we had more than three times the number of COVID cases reported to us in July compared to just the month before, so an alarming increase in the number of cases reported in July and the reason for the amended 'safer at home' order."
More than a thousand additional cases were reported last week in Mobile County.
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) -- The 2020 Blue Angels Homecoming Air Show scheduled for Oct. 16-17 …
You can add Dr. Pepper to the list of products you may not be able to find at the store right now.
A much smaller increase than usual in the number of COVID-19 cases being reported in by the …
FOX10 News is your back to school authority.
Florida's number of official Covid-19 cases in children has more than doubled over the past …
The actress has been battling symptoms of the virus since March.
A school nurse in Georgia quit over what she considers a lack of COVID-19 precautions.
MOSCOW (AP) — Russia on Tuesday became the first country to officially register a coronaviru…
Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the approval of a coronavirus vaccine for use on …
Cases of the novel coronavirus in the United States have surpassed 5.2 million with more tha…
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.