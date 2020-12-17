MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – It’s early, but southwest Alabama health care workers who have gotten the COVID-19 vaccine so far appear to be doing well.

Administrators of four hospital systems in Mobile and Baldwin County said they have seen no significant side effects from the Pfizer vaccine. That mirrors reports statewide, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.

“I feel great. I’ve not had any types of side effects,” said University Hospital nurse manger Kimberly Tucker, who on Tuesday became the region’s first person to get the vaccine. “My arm feels fine. No rash. No fever. None of these things that, you know, I was hearing that could happen. I feel great.”

Tucker said she immediately returned to work and has not had any problems.

State health officials suggested the biggest challenge from the vaccine has been the rumors it has spawned. The most serious of those is a Facebook post stating that one of the first nurses in Alabama to get the shot dropped dead.

The Alabama Department of Public Health quickly took to Twitter to emphatically declare that rumor false.

Dr. Karen Landers, the assistant state health officer, says no one in Alabama who has taken the vaccine so far has died – from the shot or any other cause.

“That is completely untrue in the state of Alabama,” said Dr. Karen Landers, the assistant state health officer.

Landers told FOX10 News that rumors are inevitable but urged people to seek out reputable sources.

“We’re very aware that anytime there is a situation of this nature, certainly there is a lot of information coming out that there are opportunities for rumors to spread,” she said. “Sometimes rumors are spread inadvertently persons, not intending to spread misinformation and occasionally, persons spread misinformation because they, perhaps, do not believe in vaccination or do not believe that this is an appropriate way to respond to this pandemic.”

It has not gone smoothly everywhere. A pair of workers at the same hospital in Alaska, for instance, had severe reactions this week after getting the vaccine. One had to be hospitalized.

Vaccine manufacturers say such serious side effects are rare.

As of earlier Thursday, Springhill Medical Center had administered the vaccine to 476 people. Ascension Providence Hospital inoculated 150 workers on Wednesday. Infirmary Health System had made more than 1,300 appointments, the majority for this week. And the University of South Alabama Health System said it has given out 640 out more than 1,300 doses.

Tucker compared her experience to a flu shot.

“I would say it’s similar,” she told FOX10 News. “I mean, I can feel that I’ve had an injection in my arm. But I mean, it’s not swollen. It’s not red. It’s not hot to touch. It feels OK.”

Data from clinical trials suggest that the follow-up booster shot has caused the biggest side effects. Tucker will have to get one of those in three weeks, but she said she is not overly worried.

“Not really. Sometimes, you know, when you take some medications, you have a little bit of a side effect,” she said. “But I feel like the benefit of having the vaccine is gonna far outweigh the minimal side effects that I’m hearing.”

Tucker said if the vaccine works as advertised, she should have immunity after the second shot three weeks from now.

“But my plan is to continue to still do all of the same things that I was doing before having this vaccine,” she added. ‘I plan to continue to social-distance, continue to wash my hands, wipe down frequently touched surfaces. I don’t want to stop doing any of those things.”

Supplies of the vaccine manufactured by Pfizer remain limited. But some hospital officials in Mobile, like their counterparts elsewhere, have reported being able to get an extra shot out of each vial. That means the limited supply could be stretched a little further.