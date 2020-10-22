MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – Nearly a month after beginning the transition about to in-person instruction, the Mobile County Public School System has managed to avoid COVID-19 outbreaks.

Data published daily show that since Oct. 5, the system has averaged about four positive cases a day among its 53,000 students and 7,500 employees. Those figures include students who have chose to remain at home, learning remotely, and workers in the central office.

On any given day, most of the 88 schools do not report any new cases at all, and only a handful of schools ever have had more than one case in a single day.

“We knew that we would have cases of COVID-19 and so, we were pretty open and honest with our parents and students about that from the get-go that we will have cases and when we do, we'll let you know if your child has been in direct contact with somebody with it,” school system spokeswoman Rena Philips said. “But I think it’s a testament to the hard work that our teachers and our principals and our custodial staff have done. They put a lot of work into keeping our children safe and our employees safe spacing out and wearing masks are constantly cleaning.”

The school system started in-classroom instructions for a small number of students on Sept. 28, and have added several grades each week since. This week was the last wave. Philips did not immediately have statistics on the number of children have chose to stay remote, although she said a greater percentage of elementary school students than high school students have come back.

Philips aid administrators do not believe much COVID-19 transmission is occurring withing schools.

“I think you can tell by the small numbers in the schools that they’re not really getting it and giving it to their classmates,” she said. “We think it’s more of a community transmission. So, they’re getting it at home from a family member or with what they’re doing at nights or on the weekends.”

With the final wave of grades returning on Monday, cases have ticked up, This week, the daily average has roughly doubled.

But Philips said the school system has worked hard to identify and isolate students who test positive. She said specially trained nurses hired with money from the federal Coronavirus, Aid, Relief, and Economy Security (CARES) Act go to work identifying and altering people who have been in close contact. Generally, that is defined as people who have been within 6 feet of th infected person for at least 15 minutes.

Philips said the schools have taken steps like requiring assigned seating so that those contacts are easy to identify.

“We’re taking it a day at a time,” she said. “But the thing that is good about our remote learning is that if we do have to put students on isolation, they can go home and continue to remote learning, which they learned during the month of September.”

Of course, no organization can guarantee a coronavirus-free environment. The Davidson High School football team, for instance, recently had to forfeit a game against Fairhope High School. With the playoffs coming up, Philips said the school system will continue operating as it has.

“We’ve been very transparent,” he said. “When we’ve had a player or a coach that’s tested positive, which we’ve had, we let the other parents and the players on that team know and let the media and the public know that.”