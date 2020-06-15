Health experts have been warning us about the possible spread of coronavirus in large crowds, and it's expected there'll be a big turn-out for a reported visit to Mobile by President Donald Trump.

The last rally for the president was held in Ladd-Peebles Stadium.

This was in the day before COVID-19 and social distancing wasn't necessary.

FOX10 News asked Mobile County Health Department officials about the possible rally if it violates the state health order, and if the department has been contacted about safety protocols.

Dr. Rendi Murphree said, "As long as the state health order is adhered to, there shouldn't be any problems with that and, I don't know what time in July, it could be that the current order extends or expires July 3rd, so we may have different orders in place. So as long as they are complying with the state health officer then there is no reason to have any concern about that."

But Dr. Murphree did say the large gatherings are prime ground for COVID transmission.

So she urged people to be careful and do their part to protect themselves and others.