Social distancing scoreboard tracks efforts by state, gives Alabama failing grade

As we've mentioned, health experts believe the best way to slow the COVID-19 virus is by practicing social distancing.

Every state has different orders in place to push people to make these changes.

So, Unacast has created a scoreboard to rank how each state's residents are doing keeping their distance. And, according to the scoreboard, Alabama is failing.

The website has a breakdown of each county too.

Mobile County gets a "D."

Baldwin County, with the second-best score statewide, gets a "C."