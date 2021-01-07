MOBILE, Ala (WALA) -- Alabama continues to push to get the COVID vaccine distributed in the state during phase one of the rollout.

So far, the Alabama Department of Public Health says about 53,000 people have gotten a shot.

Nationwide there are reports some frontline health care workers and first responders, who make up the first phase, are turning down the vaccine in large numbers.

Alabama State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris says he is not surprised that some health care workers are turning down the vaccine and he admits it is happening here, but he hopes that changes as the rollout continues.

The Kaiser Family Foundation estimates 3 in 10 health care workers are hesitant to get the vaccine.

“There are different reasons that people have vaccine hesitancy,” Dr. Harris said. “There are parts of the state where access can be an issue, but clearly we want to get it out a lot faster.”

It is happening all over the country. In North Carolina, the state says most nursing home workers are refusing to get a shot. In New York, a third of medical workers are holding off for now. In a Southern California county, half of all hospital workers do not want the vaccine.

“I’d say 50% is pretty reasonable, actually 50% is better than we do with the flu shot, normally we get about 60% of people who won’t take a flu shot,” Dr. Harris said.

FOX10 News reached out to all four mobile hospital systems to see if healthcare workers are refusing to take the vaccine here. None of them were able to provide percentages, but Infirmary Health said they have “steady employee participation.”

Dr. Harris says everyone has a different reason for refusal.

“They’re not a group of people who only have one reason, those are many different people who have many different reasons,” he said. “Now you have people who are hardcore antivaxxers and we’re never going to reach those people, they don’t listen to the facts.”

Dr. Harris says some of the vaccine reluctance stems from uncertainty.

“You have a lot of people who ask a lot of very legitimate questions, ‘hey did this get rushed out too fast’ or ‘hey did they cut corners with safety.’ I don’t think they rushed it out too fast, I do not believe they cut corners with safety,” he said.

It is not just health care workers, Mobile Police conducted a survey and found 55% of their officers are not willing to get the vaccine.

Experts agree, to reach heard immunity the vast majority of the population would need to take the vaccine.