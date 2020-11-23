MOBILE, Ala (WALA) -- In the air and on the roads, people are already traveling for the Thanksgiving holiday.

“I just really wanted to get here for Thanksgivng, spend time with family, friends,” said Lance Ferdelman.

“My daughter moved down here with my five grandkids, so I need to come to Alabama to spend Thanksgiving with them,” said Tina Johnson.

The CDC and local heath leaders urging people to forgo travel for Thanksgiving and limit the size of social gatherings as COVID cases surge.

“No matter where you’re going if you’re planning to travel there is widespread community transmission of COVID-19,” said Dr. Rendi Murphree with the Mobile County Health Department.

Despite the recommendation to celebrate at home, AAA estimates up to 50 million people are expected to travel for the holiday, 10% less than last year.

“I wasn’t really concerned,” Ferdelman said. “There’s all these guidelines in place for the safety of us and others, you know on the flights you have to wear your mask constantly.”

“I kind of had a feeling it was going to be busy because Thanksgiving always is,” Johnson said.

This weekend nearly 900 people getting tested by the Mobile County Health Department during their ‘Know B4U Go’ event. Health leaders warn a negative test could provide a false sense of security. While many still plan to head home for the holidays, some are following the recommendations limiting Thanksgiving to those they live with.

“I want to protect the people that I love and in order to do that you have to follow your rules of the heart,” said Miari Leggetts.

At airports nationwide, Sunday was the single busiest day since the pandemic started in March.