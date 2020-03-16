MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – The federal court system remains open, but judges have delayed some cases in light of the novel coronavirus.
On Monday, judges delayed sentencing hearings that has been scheduled for this month to later dates. For instance, U.S. District Judge Terry Moorer postponed a sentencing hearing for admitted bank robbery Jon-Michael Murray Ratliff from Thursday until May 7.
Bobby Ricky Bible, who pleaded guilty in December to illegal possession of a firearm and failure to register as a sex offender, now will be sentenced on May 6 instead of March 25, according to an order issued by Senior U.S. District Judge Ginnie Granade.
Jeff Reinert, chief deputy clerk of the federal court in Mobile, said a criminal trial that had been set to start this week in the case of Oscar Orlando Guillen-Orellana – charged with illegally re-entering the United States after deportation – has been delayed.
On the other hand, a civil trial set for Monday is going on as scheduled, Reinert said.
The federal court earlier this month began restricting access for people who had traveled to a coronavirus hotspot. Reinert said the system may implement other measures, such as video-conferencing for initial appearances of defendants who are detained in a jail.
“It’s kind of fluid at this point,” he said.
Reinert said the court also is moving to limit the number of employees in the courthouse.
“We’re going to be open for business, and there will be a core of people,” he said. “But we may have people working remotely.”
The changes in the federal system come as the Alabama state court system has virtually shut down.
