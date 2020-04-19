MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile County Health Officer Dr. Bernard Eichold is asking Mobile residents for patience as leaders around the country and Alabama consider lifting restrictions to re-open our economy.

In a health department news release on Sunday, Dr. Eichold said it could take longer than we anticipate.

FOX10's Marella Porter caught up with some Mobile residents who were out grocery shopping Sunday afternoon.

Some say it’s too early to open up again.

“Life and death is what we’re talking about,” said Keith Humphries.

As a registered nurse and small business owner, Humphries feels the strain COVID-19 has put on our health care workers and knows how eager people are to get back to work, but to him, it’s just too early.

“If we go back to work and open up the country back to normal too fast, there’s gonna be a resurgence and we can’t handle the resurgence right now.”

He’s not alone.

“I don't want it to spike because we go back to work too soon,” said Terry Arrington.

Arrington says if non-essential businesses, like retail stores, open up she will not be so quick to go.

Humphries says seeing non-essential business gradually ease back into operation would make him the most comfortable.

Matthew Kimble says he’s ready for that time to come.

MARELLA PORTER: “Would you be comfortable going to a restaurant and sitting down?”

Matthew Kimble: Yeah, if they’ve taken all of the proper precautions and have some way of proving that they’re keeping their end of the deal up, sure. Absolutely.”

Even then, Kimble doesn’t expect things to completely return to how they were.

“I don’t know if the world is ever going to be quite like it was.”

Dr. Eichold says social distancing and face masks will be with us for weeks to come.