Public school students in our area are returning from spring break this week, and in some places students are facing changes to policies related to COVID-19.

Baldwin County superintendent Eddie Tyler says, starting today, students will not have to wear facemasks.

Tyler says students and staff who still want to wear masks can do so.

He also says schools will continue to practice social distancing, hand washing, the use of sanitizers and in-depth cleaning.

And, students who attend Gulf Shores city schools will also not be required to wear masks.

But the superintendent there, Dr. Matt Akin, says he is still strongly encouraging students and employees to wear masks while indoors.

Akin says if they have a spike in cases, they will re-implement the mask requirement.

As for Mobile County public schools, Superintendent Chresal Threadgill says students and faculty will still be required to wear masks when they return from spring break today.

Threadgill says masks will also be required at any school-sponsored function or event.