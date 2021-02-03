MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – Although the novel coronavirus has proven to be far deadlier to people with certain underlying health conditions, Alabama does not take that into account when determining who can get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Instead, the state has relied so far on age and occupational data. That has drawn criticism from some who believe the state should be prioritizing the medically fragile in distribution of the scarce virus.

“If I get it, it’s going to kill me. I already know that,” said Marne Yarbrough, a Mobile resident who had a double lung transplant three years ago and takes immune-suppressing medication every day to prevent the body from rejecting the new organs.

Yarbrough said he is eager to get the vaccine. But at 56, he is too young to meet the current age threshold Alabama uses – age 65 and older. He works as an insurance adjuster, which is not on the list of “essential” occupations that trigger eligibility based on their close contact with the public.

There is no question that “co-morbidities,” as health care experts call vulnerable health conditions, make COVID-19 patients more likely to die. According to the latest data available from the Alabama Department of Public Health, about 98 percent of Alabamians who have died from COVID-19 have had one or more documented underlying health conditions. Chronic lung disease ranks third in the COVID death toll, behind cardiovascular disease and diabetes.

Consider two hypothetical 50-year-olds – one who is healthy and works as a postal worker and one who has diabetes and heart disease but does not have one of the jobs listed in the eligibly rules. There’s no question the latter person is at greater risk. But he would not be able to get a shot right now, while the healthy 50-year-old would.

Eighteen states have bumped medically fragile people closer to the front of the vaccine line, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation. That includes neighboring Mississippi, which puts people ages 16 to 64 with “high-risk medical conditions” in its 1B priority group.

New Hampshire prioritizes people with two or more underlying health conditions – and their caregivers – but limits frontline workers to first responders and corrections employees. Nebraska includes people with high-risk conditions but only beginning at age 18.

Alabama’s vaccination plan calls for prioritizing underlying health conditions when it expands to the 1C eligibility group.

“Obviously, we want those people to be vaccinated as quickly as possible,” Alabama State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris said. “They are also a priority. They deserve to have it. The issue really has to do with numbers.”

Harris said adding pre-existing health problems to the eligibility now would greatly expand it at a time when vaccine supplies remain limited.

“Alabama is not a healthy state, even at baseline, pre-COVID,” he said. And when you look at the population of people that have those underlying health problems that put them at risk for serious complications, you’re really talking about more than a third of our state, and really, in some parts of our state, it can be over 40 percent of the populations in certain areas of our state.”

Advocacy organizations have been pressing the states to prioritize the medically vulnerable. The National Cystic Fibrosis Foundation sent a letter to State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris in December asking that underlying medical conditions be taken into account.

In responses to questions from FOX10 News, foundation spokesman Ashley Mahoney referred to the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunizations Practices, or ACIP.

“Allocation recommendations from ACIP support prioritized vaccine access for people with CF, but many patient communities like ours are feeling confused and frustrated as they attempt to navigate vaccine eligibility and processes,” she wrote in an email to FOX10 News.

Harris said he hopes people take it upon themselves to wait if they can so that unhealthy people who are in the current eligibility group based on age or occupation can go sooner.

“We want those people to wait. Practically speaking, it’s really hard to police that,” he said. “You know, it’s hard for a clinic site somewhere to turn away somebody who’s absolutely eligible because they think there may be somebody else who’s coming in later who’s gonna be, you know, a higher priority. It’s just a difficult thing to manage.”

Rendi Muphree, the Mobile County Health Department’s top epidemiologist, said it is hard enough to enforce the rules already in place.

“It’s gonna be – you have to be patient with us,” she said at a recent briefing. “It’s gonna be rather difficult to try to document eligibility in some of these categories.”

But Yarbrough, the double lung transplant recipient, told FOX10 News it is not reasonable to have to rely on the discretion of others.

“I don’t think so. I mean, you know, everybody wants the shot,” he said. “Or, you know, the majority of the people do. And if it’s your time, you’re gonna take it.”