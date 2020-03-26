MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – If the University of South Alabama campus remains closed through the summer because of the novel coronavirus, online undergraduate students will get a break in tuition, the board of trustees decided Thursday.
Meeting by phone and the through the online meeting application Zoom, the board voted without dissent to approve the plan, which is continent on the campus closure extending to summer. That decision will be made by April 6, officials said.
The vote Thursday ensures that if the shutdown does continue, all undergraduate students for the May and summer terms will pay the lowest-possible rates.
“The issue that we are dealing with is that we have differing tuition rates depending on whether a program is delivered in person or whether the program is delivered online,” administrator Scott Weldon told the board.
Under the resolution, all in-state students would pay $329 per credit hour. That represents no change for students who would have taken courses in the classroom. But online students typically pay a higher rate, $433 per credit hour. Those students would get the lower rate for May and summer.
Out-of-state students would get an even bigger break. They typically pay $658 per credit hour. If the campus stays closed, they also would pay the $433 online rate.
Weldon, the university’s vice president for finance and administration, told FOX10 News after the meeting that it was not fair to continuing to charge different rates if all students essentially are receiving the same product.
“So, rather than to cause that confusion and in an effort to be fair to our students, we decided to charge all courses at the lower rate, which is in the in-state rate,” he said. “For out-of-state students, we’re doing the same thing except that rather than charging out-of-state students out-of-state tuition … we’re charging them at the web rate.”
Provost David Johnson told trustees that the university leadership did not want to make things equitable by going the other way.
“The only other choice we had was since it was delivered in an online form would be to increase the cost to the (traditional) students,” he said. “And we didn’t think in this climate where students are stressed, we thought it made more sense to give the benefit to the students … even though it will cause us to reduce revenues.”
Weldon estimated the economic impact to the university could be between $1.5 million and $2 million in lost revenue, although he added that student enrollment is difficult to predict.
Previously, the school refunded students for the unused portion of their room-and-board costs after the university sent them home.
Trustees asked Thursday about possible outside help for the University of South Alabama. Johnson said the rescue bill working its way through Congress this week contains some help for higher education, although he added that he does not have the details.
“Our best hope is that this won’t be the last bill that will put money in the economy,” he said.
Another trustee asked about the possibility of assistance from the University of South Alabama Foundation. But Weldon noted that its wealth comes from investments.
“This is not exactly a good time to tap into investment earnings,” he said.
University President Tony Waldrop praised the school’s leadership team.
“The response of university leadership on this has been amazing,” he said. “We’re having two meetings a week dealing with the pandemic, COVID-19. People have worked really hard.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.