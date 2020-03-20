Organizations around the Alabama Gulf Coast are starting to mobilize to help people in need find food during the coronavirus outbreak.
FOX10 News is reporting on these efforts on air and online. We'll add to the list here as we find out about more efforts.
Free meals being distributed to those 18 under by MCPSS
Baldwin schools serving breakfasts, lunches on Thursday, Friday
Mobile Parks and Recreation providing meals for youth
Prodisee Pantry sets emergency food distribution date
