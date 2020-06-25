MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- University of South Alabama Athletic Director Joel Erdmann gives this update on USA Jaguars football:

Dear JagNation:



This is a brief update on our status concerning the pandemic:

• During the week of June 8 75 football student-athletes returned to campus for voluntary strength and conditioning workouts.

• This week the remaining 45 football student-athletes have also returned accompanied by several men's and women's basketball student-athletes.

• We anticipate a number of volleyball and soccer student-athletes returning soon after July 4.

• Be assured that all health and safety precautions as recommended by the NCAA and Sun Belt Conference are being enacted concerning the team's return to campus. This includes testing, daily screening, grouping/distancing strategies and rigorous cleaning/sterilization protocols.



Our intent is to play our fall seasons as scheduled. With that in mind please know we will adjust our operations to protect student-athletes, fans and guests to the best of our ability. Selected game day enhancements may include:

• Maintain a playing surface which protects student-athletes, coaches and staff;

• Assigned gates of entry to properly distribute the flow of the crowd;

• Paperless ticketing options;

• Queuing strategies to assist in distancing at concessions and restrooms;

• Extensive cleaning efforts prior to and during events;

• Modifications concerning concessions and catering;

• Screening at gates of entry which could include temperature checks;

• Facemasks will likely be required.



There is much discussion about proper distancing at stadiums and venues. We have plans in place which will guide us accordingly once we know what the capacity will be. We anticipate knowing more details in mid-to-late July.



We look forward to seeing everyone at Hancock Whitney Stadium, the Cage and Jag Gym this fall.



Go Jags!!



Joel