MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Athletes with the University of South Alabama football are getting ready to go back on campus Monday.

Director of Athletics Dr. Joel Erdmann says a group of 75 football student-athletes will be allowed to return to campus beginning Monday after screening and testing.

What happens if a student-athlete or staff member tests positive?

Erdmann says, "There is a degree of isolation of 10 to 14 days of which, on the tail end, there must be two separate negative tests at a designated time period before they are cleared to return."

If things go as planned, Erdmann says another group of additional football student-athletes and, potentially, men's and women's basketball student-athletes, will come in later this month.